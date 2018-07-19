Third Suspect in June Murder Arrested in New Mexico

A third suspect connected to a June murder has been arrested in New Mexico.

The homicide in question took place on June 30 in the Extended Stay American on East McCullough Drive in northeast Charlotte. 32-year-old Churchill Zoker was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident police were able to charge and arrest 18-year-old Jasmine Ingram and 18-year-old Abagail Johnson with the incident. However, 33-year-old Jamaal Griffin was known to be on the run.

After several weeks the suspect was tracked to New Mexico, and taken into custody in Albequerque on Wednesday.

The suspect will be extradited back to Charlotte and will face charges of attempted armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and murder.