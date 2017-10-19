Third Teenage Suspect Arrested in June Murder

A third suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of a college baseball player on Father’s Day in June.

On what should have been just a normal day, college baseball star Zachary Joseph Finch was shot and killed while attempting to purchase a cell phone via the phone app “LetGo.”

In July, police made an arrest of a teenager who they believed to have been connected with the crime. Shortly afterwards, another 15-year-old teenager turned himself in. Neither of the suspects were identified due to their young age. Both were taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Investigations continued however, and further evidence relating to the case led to the identification of a third suspect. The suspect, 17-year-old Demonte McCain, was taken in for questioning. After an interview with the suspect, he was taken into custody and charged in connection to the murder.

McCain was charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Although the arrests cannot dull the pain of the loss of the 21-year-old, who was attending the University of Cumberlands in Kentucky on a full-ride baseball scholarship, the arrests are helping to bring closure to what was before a mysterious incident.

The arrest of McCain took place on Thursday morning by homicide detectives with the CMPD.