Third Threat of a CMS School This Month— Police Investigating

A series of potential threats to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have surfaced this month.

This Friday, security was increased at South Mecklenburg High School as a result of a concerning message that was received earlier in the week. This incident comes after police investigated two similar cases in recent weeks: one at Walter G. Byers Elementary, and the other at Ridge Road Middle School.

Thankfully, authorities confirmed that none of these threats were credible.

The principal at South Mecklenburg High said that the report began as a practical joke, but concern began to spread among the students. Some students heard there was going to be a shooting, and considered staying home.

Upon investigation, police determined that the threat was not credible. There had been an alleged connection between a photo shared through the smart phone app, AirDrop, and a warning message supposedly found at the school.

There is no word as to whether there will be anyone charged in this incident. According to the principal of South Meck, those who were involved are being held accountable.