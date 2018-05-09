Three Arrested After Rock Hill Robbery and Assault

Three men have been arrested following an assault and robbery in Rock Hill.

According to reports, the victim was sitting with the three suspects behind Big Wayne’s Gym on White Street on May 2. One of the suspects was known to the victim, but the other two were not. The three men then got up, surrounded him, and began to assault him. They used their fists and feet to beat him, and then stole his wallet and cash.

The three suspects then fled the scene. The victim identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Marvin Glenn. Glen was arrested on May 4. He was charged with strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy.

A search began for the other two suspects who were identified as 19-year-old Adonist Mayfield and 36-year-old Adrian Williams. Mayfield was found on East White Street at a local ROC and was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Williams was apprehended on Wednesday. According to police, he was in the back of a 2007 Hyundai Sonata that had been stopped for having a defective brake light. Police asked him his name, and he initially gave them a fake name. However, police found his identification and confirmed his identity as Adrian Williams.

Williams resisted arrest and, once apprehended, refused to follow instructions. The suspect was restrained by police when he refused to surrender his possessions. He has been charged with strong arm robbery, criminal conspiracy, giving false information, and resisting police.