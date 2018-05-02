Three Arrested During Protest in Uptown Charlotte

Three people were arrested during a protest that was taking place in uptown Charlotte.

According to reports, around 15 people were gathered at Marshall Park on Tuesday evening at around 6:00 p.m. Reports also indicated that the group was protesting International Workers’ Day, also known as May Day.

The protestors began their march at the intersection of College and Trade. Officers allowed them to proceed along College to around the 100 block of North College Street. When they arrived at this location, three of the protesters began to set fire to an American flag.

Detectives arrived on the scene shortly afterwards. Following initial investigations, three people were arrested for injury to real property as well as carelessness with fire.

The three people arrested were identified as 23-year-old Landon Rice, 26-year-old VanaMary Isaac, and 24-year-old Dhruv Pathak. According to reports, Rice was also arrested in December following a Keith Scott protest. During this incident he was charged with obstructing traffic.