Three Arrested in Connection to Deadly Rock Hill Shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Rock Hill on Wednesday.

Investigations began after the victim, 27-year-old Kathy Terry was shot and killed late on Wednesday night on Farlow Street. Neighbors in the area said that arguments had been heard throughout the day. Afterwards a car pulled up to the area and witnesses heard five or six shots fired from the vehicle.

Reports indicate that the homicide was likely motivated by drugs, as a drug deal appears to have been in progress at the apartment where Terry was shot.

Police arrested two of the suspects on Thursday. They were identified as 31-year-old Christopher Wayne Wright and 26-year-old Lori Beth Marrs. On Friday, officers arrested 28-year-old Michael Patrick Donovan after a SWAT situation near Turkey Creek Ridge Road.

Wright and Donavan were charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy. Wright was also charged with trying to buy heroin.

Marrs was charged with drug charges in connection to the incident.