Three Arrested in Connection to Early October Killing

Three people have been arrested in connection to a killing that occurred in Charlotte earlier this month.

The victim, 24-year-old Detavious Springs, died in what was the 73rd homicide of the year. According to reports, the victim had arranged to meet with the three suspects who were identified as 24-year-old Felicia Woods, 25-year-old Shamekia Hill, and 30-year-old Bobby Smith Jr. in order to conduct a sale of drugs.

During the course of the interaction, Hill, Smith, and Woods conspired to rob Springs.

The four individuals met in the 2300 block of Farmer Street just after 3:30 p.m. on October 12. According to police reports, the three suspects tried to rob the victim, and shots were then fired striking Springs in the abdomen.

Police arrived at the scene, and a second 911 call was made to report that the victim had been moved to an apartment near the scene on West Boulevard. Springs was found and was transported to the hospital where he died during surgery.

All three were arrested this week. Hills and Woods were both charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Smith has been charged with murder along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case is still open and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.