Three Gas Stations Robbed on Tuesday Morning in Charlotte

Police are investigating after three gas stations were robbed on Tuesday morning in Charlotte.

It is unclear at this time whether all three robberies are connected. However, all three happened within four hours of each other, and all were at gas stations.

Police reported that the first robbery occurred at around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Two suspects entered the Circle K located on Selwyn Avenue in Myers Park and approached the clerk while armed with a gun. The clerk was robbed before the suspects fled the scene.

Police were called to a second robbery at around 4:30 a.m. They arrived at the 7-Eleven on Clanton Road to discover that the gas station had also been robbed.

Just after 5:00 a.m. a third call came in reporting a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Tyvola Road near Old Pineville Road. Two suspects again entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint before fleeing.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident. Police are asking anyone with information on any of the three incidents to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.