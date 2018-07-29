Three Injured in East Charlotte Shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting that took place on Saturday afternoon in east Charlotte.

Police responded to the scene in the 7100 block of Snow Lane after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to reports, two of the victims received minor injuries and were treated at Carolinas Medical Center Main Campus. The third victim sustained serious injuries, and was also transported to Carolinas Medical Center. Further information about their condition is not known at this time.

Investigations are taking place, but police have not said whether any suspects have been identified yet.

Anyone with information on this or other crimes can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.