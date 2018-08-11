Three Injured in West Charlotte Shooting

Three people were injured in a shooting that took place in west Charlotte on Friday.

According to police reports, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of West Boulevard on Friday night. Police responded to the area to find three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were located in the parking lot near Westover Shopping Center.

All three were transported for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, but have not released whether any suspects have been identified in the case.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.