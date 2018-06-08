Three Men Charged With Murder in Connection to West WT Boulevard Shooting

Three men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting on West WT Boulevard on Monday.

The incident occurred in University City on Monday morning in the 1000 block of West WT Boulevard. According to police reports, the victim, 25-year-old Tevin Snow, was driving on the road when he was struck by bullets from a neighboring vehicle. Snow lost control of his car as a result, crossing several lanes of traffic before crashing into a guardrail. He was transferred to the hospital but later passed away from his injuries.

On Thursday three men were arrested. 21-year-old Demahj Wright, 19-year-old Oyontai Bostic, and 20-year-old Demetrey Leake, all face murder charges. The driver, Demetrey Leake, is also charged with speeding.