Three People Arrested After Meth Lab Found in Vehicle

Lincolnton County Police have arrested three people after a meth lab was found in a vehicle.

Police performed a routine traffic stop on Boggs Street in Lincolnton on Wednesday morning after seeing a car driving erratically. After stopping the vehicle, the driver was unable to show his driver’s license. After asking everyone to exit the vehicle, police saw a bag that was smoking and emitting a strong chemical smell. After asking permission to search the vehicle, the black bag was determined to be in use as a meth lab.

When the bag was opened, officials found three one-pot meth labs that were cooking methamphetamine as the suspects drove the car. The gasses inside the car were dangerous, and police impounded the vehicle for further investigation and cleaning. The area around the vehicle was closed off while the vehicle, passengers, and police were decontaminated.

Three people were arrested as a result of the incident. 40-year-old Robert Gregory Wray was charged with one count of felony manufacturing a controlled substance schedule II, one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, misdemeanor driving while license revoked, misdemeanor failure to dim high-beam headlights, and a left-of-center charge. He was booked into jail under a $100,000 bond.

27-year-old Amanda Dawn Armstrong was charged with one count of felony manufacturing a controlled substance schedule II. She was booked into jail under a $20,000 bond.

27-year-old Elizabeth May Buchanan was also charged with one count of felony manufacturing a controlled substance schedule II, and was booked into jail under a $30,000 bond.