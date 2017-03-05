Three Teenagers Arrested After Assaulting a Girl

Three teenagers have been arrested after assaulting a girl and streaming the attack live for viewers on Facebook to watch.

The attack happened on February 15. According to reports, the victim, who was the 17-year-old daughter of Urhonda Phillips, was assaulted while visiting a friend in Carolinas Medical Center. The victim and the suspects were in a waiting room at the time of the incident.

The teen was hit multiple times by the fists of the suspects, struck with the lid of a trash can, and robbed of her personal belongings including her back pack, wallet, and phone. The entire incident was broadcast over Facebook where it was seen by her family. One of the three suspects arrested was a cousin of the victim.

Hospital security was alerted immediately after the attack, and police were notified. No other injuries occurred. Hospital security and CMPD teamed up together in the investigations of the incident.

Authorities released the identity of only one of the three suspects. Kaila Carlissa Robinson, 16, appeared in court on Friday, and had been held in Mecklenburg County Jail. She was charged with simple assault, second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, and felony conspiracy.

Family of the victim say that she has since recovered from the injuries sustained in the attack.