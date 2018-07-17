Three Teens Injured in Tuesday Morning Shooting

Three teens have been injured in a shooting that took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to police reports, the three teens were outside a home in the 1700 block of Russell Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. when the shooting took place. All three were struck with bullets, and one was reported to have sustained serious injuries.

The three teens were transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment. The condition of the victims is unknown.

Police are investigating the incident, and have spoken to witnesses. However, officers reported that the witnesses have not been cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.