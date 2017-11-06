Three Transported to Hospital in Northwest Charlotte Accident

Three people have been transported to the hospital following a two-part car accident in northwest Charlotte.

The accident occurred early on Monday morning. According to reports, two vehicles were involved in an accident at around 3:00 a.m. at the intersection of WT Harris Boulevard and Technology Drive. Following the accident, several of the occupants involved in the crash exited the vehicles while others stayed in the vehicles. While this occurred, a third vehicle came from behind, rear-ending one of the vehicles.

After initial investigations, police believe that alcohol was a factor in both incidents.

Three people were transported to the hospital following the accidents. One person has been listed as being in critical condition.

Further investigations are taking place, but police have not released whether any charges have been filed.