Thursday Shooting in West Charlotte Sends One to Hospital

One person was hospitalized after a shooting that occurred in west Charlotte on Thursday.

The shooting occurred in the afternoon in the 2900 block of Mulberry Church Road. Police reported that a call had been made regarding an assualt with a deadly weapon, and when officers arrived, one person was found with serious injuries.

The victim was transported to Carolinas Medical Center where they were treated for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

It is unknown at this time whether police suspect anyone in the case or whether they have made any arrests. The identity of the victim is also unknown.