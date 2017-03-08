Top Dawg Sweapstakes in University City Robbed at Gunpoint

One shot was fired during the robbing of Top Dawg Sweapstakes in University City on Thursday of last week.

According to reports, a man entered the Top Dawg Sweapstakes at 6300 Old Sugar Creek Road on Thursday. Police describe the man as being just over 6 feet tall and thin, with dreadlocks and a goatee. A the time of the robbery he was wearing glasses, a black hat, black hoodie, and black sweatpants.

Although the suspect did fire one shot during the course of the robbery, no one was injured in the incident. The man then fled the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg are now searching for the suspect and have released a picture from the surveillance footage to hopefully help track down the culprit. Anyone who knows the suspect is asked to call 704-334-1600.