Twin Men Arrested for Murder Outside Convenience Store

Two 21-year-old twins were arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday afternoon after fatally shooting a man in the head outside a convenience store in Gastonia on Tuesday.

Jamani Dequan Burris and Emani Jaquan Burris have been linked to the killing of Misael Garcia Vasquez, 23, of Gastonia in front of the Gray Franklin Express Mart.

The Burris twins were motivated by robbery in the murder, police said.

A man called 911 in the incident and gave police the license plate number of a black Nissan Maxima that was believed to have been involved.

The caller told the dispatcher that Vasquez was in a parked red Toyota Camry that had the passenger side window broken and there was blood around the car.

Vasquez was pronounced dead from his injuries after being taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Both men are jailed without bond and are set to appear in court on Thursday.