Two Arrested After Elementary School Break-In

Two individuals were arrested after breaking into an elementary school in east Charlotte.

Police were alerted to the incident after the alarm company servicing Albemarle Road Elementary called to report a break-in. Two men were seen running from the elementary school shortly afterwards.

Police arrived on the scene just before 5:00 a.m. on Friday morning and spotted the two suspects. A heavy CMPD presence was in the area for some time in an attempt to apprehend the two suspects.

The two people were found and arrested. One suspect, identified as a male, was transported to the hospital by MEDIC to undergo treatment for unspecified injuries. Neither of the suspects have been identified.

Further investigations by police determined that the school had indeed been broken into.