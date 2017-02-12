Two Arrested After High-Speed Chase

Two individuals were arrested after fleeing from police in their car for nearly 10 miles on Sunday morning.

Police initiated the pursuit just after midnight after a trooper noticed the car going more than 100 miles per hour on I-77, as well as driving erratically. After trooper G. Altman attempted a traffic stop, the car continued speeding and reached speeds of 110 mph.

During the course of the chase, the two suspects later identified as Tomonta Simmons, 24, and Deontaye Smith, 23, showed violence toward the trooper by showing a gun to him and ramming their car into his as they drove. In addition to speeding and threatening the police, they also turned their lights off.

Alpman chased the two suspects down I-77 and through a couple different neighborhoods until a crash finally ended the chase. The crash occurred as the suspects attempted to turn their car onto the Brookshire.

After the crash, the two suspects were apprehended. One of the suspects were treated for small injuries that he received during the crash. Alpman was also treated for minor injuries. Police were unable to find the gun in the car that the suspects had brandished, and they suspect that it was tossed out of the window during the pursuit.

According to police records, Smith and Simmons have both been charged with felonies in the past and had both recently been released after a stint in jail. Simmons has been charged with larceny, stealing a gun, robbery, breaking and entering, car theft, and cutting off an electric monitor. He had been released from prison a year previous.

Smith has also been charged in the past with felonies and had been in prison recently for possession of a firearm by a felon.

In the recent incident, Simmons has been charged with fleeing to elude arrest, and assault with a deadly weapon. Police are holding him in Mecklenburg County on $10,000 bond. Smith’s charges are yet to be released.