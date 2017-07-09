Two Arrested After Mooresville Robbery and Shooting

Two suspects have been arrested connection to a robbery and shooting during which one person was injured.

Police have connected Daylan Grant Hallman and William Charles Silverstein to the robbery.

The incident occurred on July 3. The suspects as well as two victims were inside a vehicle at the time. According to police reports, one of the occupants of the vehicle was assaulted while inside the car. The two victims then fled the vehicle and were pursued by Hallman who shot at them. One of the victims was struck in the leg by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the robbery and assault, Hallman was in possession of the gun while Silverstein wielded a knife.

As a result of the incident both suspects were arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy. Hallman was charged with assault by pointing a gun in addition to the other charges.