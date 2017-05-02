Two Arrested After Robbing Pharmacy

Two people have been arrested after robbing a pharmacy in south Charlotte.

The incident occurred at a CVS in south Charlotte on Monday night. Reports came in about a robbery at approximately 8:30 p.m. Police arrived at the scene at the CVS in the 1500 block of South Boulevard shortly after the incident.

According to reports, two people, one male and one female, entered the CVS. One of the suspects was carrying a knife. After the robbery, both of the suspects got on a moped and quickly left the scene.

Police said that a witness to the incident followed the suspects to Abbot Park on Spruce Street. The suspects dismounted the moped and fled into the park. Police later arrived at the park with K9 units. They were able to locate both of the suspects and take them into custody. Authorities reported that the male suspect received a K9 bite, and was taken to the hospital for treatment of the wound. The female suspect was apprehended by an officer and did not receive any injuries.

Police have not yet released the names of the suspects.