Two Arrested After Smoking Week With Baby in the Car, Fleeing from Police

Two people were arrested in York County after smoking weed in a vehicle with a baby, and then fleeing from police.

The incident began at a location near Turkey Creek Road just before 4:00 p.m. According to police, officers attempted to make a traffic stop at this location, but the driver of the burgundy Mercury Grand Marquis refused to stop for police.

The driver then led police on a five mile chase, reaching speeds of up to 55 mph. The car eventually stopped at the York Townhouse Apartments at Southbrooke Drive where a man got out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot, while leaving a woman and her baby in the car. An officer attempted to chase him, and was injured in the process, receiving a bruised elbow and an injury to his lip that needed stitches.

Police identified the man as 29-year-old LeJames Mitchell, and the woman was identified as 23-year-old Brittany McKnight. Her baby is around 3 or 4 months old.

Officers arrested both adults in the course of investigations. Initial investigations revealed that Mitchell was picking up the woman from work, and they smoked weed inside the car while the infant was present. The baby was in a carseat that was not secured into the vehicle.

As a result of the incident Mitchell was charged with assault of a police officer while resisting arrest, child endangerment, failure to stop for a blue light, driver under suspension, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, and a child passenger restraint violation.

McKnight was charged with unlawful neglect of a child, child passenger restraint violation, and possession of marijuana.

While searching the vehicle, police found 1.3 grams of marijuana.