Two Arrested After York County Teen Robbed at Gunpoint

Police have arrested two 15-year-old suspects after they robbed a 14-year-old boy at gunpoint in York County.

The incident occurred on June 30 at around 2:30 p.m. According to the victim, he had been walking near Walter Elisha Park on North White Street in Fort Mill when he was approached by two of his acquaintances. The suspects led him to a nearby path where they attacked the 14-year-old. They held him at gunpoint and stole his cellphone before fleeing the scene.

The victim reported the incident to police and identified his two attackers. Police were able to find one of the suspects near his house and confiscated the victim’s cellphone which was still in the pocket of the suspect.

The other suspect was apprehended as well and both were placed into the custody of the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

The two 15-year-olds were charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.