Two Arrested and Charged After Apartment Murder

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a man in the shooting that took place in an apartment building in south Charlotte.

The 24-year-old victim, identified as Frolian Perdoma, was shot while inside an apartment at The Retreat at McAlpine Creek apartment complex. Police say that the incident was an armed robbery and that at least six people were in the apartment at the time of the murder. The incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police were later able to connect two men to the armed robbery and shooting. The two suspects, 38-year-old Jose Diaz-Garcia and 21-year-old Carlos Rosales, were allegedly known to the victim.

The suspects were arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.