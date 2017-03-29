Two Arrested for Making Meth in Home in Kings Mountain

Two people were arrested this week after making meth in their home.

The suspects were arrested on Monday after police had acquired a warrant to search their home on 402 Wintergreen Court in Kings Mountain. The suspects, who were 46-year-old John Edward Roberts and 29-year-old Ashley Nicole Sian, were found to be in possession of ingredients to make the drug as well as paraphernalia.

Police discovered that they had been making the meth by employing the “one-pot method” in which all of the ingredients of methamphetamine are placed in one plastic container. This enables the creator of the meth to be able to make the drug anywhere.

Kings Mountain Police made the discoveries at around 8:00 p.m. on Monday night. Robers and Sian were then arrested and charged with felony manufacture of methamphetamine, felony maintain a dwelling for the manufacture of a controlled substance, and felony distribution of methamphetamine precursors.

Both were given a $500,000 bail and were taken to Cleveland County Jail.