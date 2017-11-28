Two Arrested in Ballantyne and Huntersville Break-Ins

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to break-ins that occurred in Ballantyne and Huntersville this week.

Police began investigating after several businesses were targeted on Monday morning. According to reports, a Pizza Hut and a JJ’s Red Hots, both located in a Ballantyne shopping center, were broken into that morning. A short time later a Chipotle and other restaurants in an area several miles from the Ballantyne shopping center were targeted. A dozen businesses were broken into in all, with a small amount of money stolen from the restaurants.

The crimes were determined to have been perpetrated by the same suspects, and two of the suspects were apprehended following a short chase and crash after police tried to pull the car over.

The two teens were identified as 16-year-old Lamariay Witherspoon and 16-year-old Douglas Mobley. A stolen firearm was also found in the possession of the two teens.

Police continue to investigate the incidents, and say that they are now searching for two other suspects that may be connected to the crimes. In addition, investigations are taking place to determine whether other break-ins in the area are connected.