Two Arrested in Connection to 7-Eleven Murder

Two people have recently been arrested in connection to the murder that occurred at a 7-Eleven earlier this month.

The homicide occurred on December 9 at the 7-Eleven in Steele Creek on Westinghouse Boulevard. During the incident, 55-year-old Khaled Mohamed Elmerkabaoui was shot to death while he was working at the convenience store. The crime took place at approximately 3:30 a.m.

The victim was later discovered by customers entering the store. No customers were inside the store at the time of the crime, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD have been investigating the homicide in the weeks since. Initial investigations pointed to an attempted robbery of the store. Police reached out to potential witnesses seen in surveillance footage near the time of the incident, and were able to capture a photo of a suspect entering the store. A reward was offered by the store and Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Police connected a silver Hynudai Santa Fe to the murder, and found one of the suspects inside the vehicle on Tuesday. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect led police on a chase from a location near Park Road and Highway 51 into Concord. The suspect abandoned the vehicle in Concord and fled on foot, escaping for a short time before finally being captured near I-85 and Sugar Creek Road. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Treyvonte Luwanne Lockhart.

Lockhart, who had outstanding warrants in South Carolina due to an attempted robbery in Rock Hill, was further charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of stolen property.

Later on Tuesday, a second suspect was arrested for the crime. Police identified 44-year-old Geoffery Ford in a vehicle in south Charlotte near Carmel Road and Quail Hollow Road. The suspect attempted to flee, but a perimeter was set up around the area and Ford was ultimately captured.

Ford was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD stated that no other suspects are being sought in the case.