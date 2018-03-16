Two Arrested in Connection to February Homicide

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide which occurred in early February.

Investigations began after a man was found dead in the woods in northeast Charlotte just off of Newell Baptist Church Road. Police later identified the victim as 19-year-old Damien Mackins.

During the course of investigations, two teens were identified as suspects in the case. Police brought 19-year-old Mikel Washington into police headquarters for questioning on March 13. Following the interview, Washington was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and first degree murder.

A second suspect, identified as 19-year-old Andre Kashawn Clark, was arrested on Thursday in connection to the murder. He was also charged with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, and also received drug related charges.

Police are still investigating the case, and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-344-1600.