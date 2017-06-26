Two Arrested in Connection to Rock Hill Homicide

Police have arrested two people in connection to the Rock Hill homicide of a high school student.

The incident occurred on Sunday night just after 6:00 p.m. The shooting took place near the intersection of Sunset Street and Roddy Street. Police were called to the area after a shooting was reported and found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims, 17-year-old Quan Torbit, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 20-year-old woman, received minor gunshot injuries from a stray bullet.

Reports indicated that the teenager was a student at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill.

Investigators were able to connect two men to the tragic incident. 25-year-old Demetric Houze has been charged with the murder of Torbit. Also charged was 19-year-old Timothy Holley, who received charges relating to discharging a firearm within city limits. Holley is also believed to have had involvement in the murder.