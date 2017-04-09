Two Arrested in Gaston County for Maintaining Meth Lab

Two people were arrested on Friday in Gaston County for maintaining a meth lab in their residence.

The home is located at 619 Chestnut Ridge Road. Both suspects live in the home. 49-year-old Phillip Raymond Trotter and 69-year-old Sonja Josefa Davis had also been using the home to make methamphetamine.

Police arrived at the home on Friday to search the premises. When they did, they found sodium hydroxide, ammonium nitrate, acetaminophen, propoxyphene, and clonazepam. All of these substances are used to manufacture methamphetamine. In addition to the ingredients, police found tools used to make the drug such as flasks, scales, and graduated cylinders. They also found a smoking device.

As a result of their findings, the two were charged with felony manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of immediate precursor, and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling, or place for a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into Gaston County Jail. Trotter was given a $50,000 bond, and Davis was given a $30,000 bond.