Two Arrested in Lancaster Drug Bust

Police have arrested two people on drug charges after trafficking crack cocaine in Lancaster.

The two suspects arrested were 78-year-old J.C. Hall and 34-year-old Faye Latasha Crawford who were living together in a home on Steele Hill Road in Van Wyck. According to police, 60 grams of crack cocaine were found inside the home as well as in a vehicle. Officers also found more than $18,000 in cash.

According to police reports, Hall is a repeat offender. He is well known to police having been previously convicted of drug related crimes several times before dating back to 2002. Hall was waiting trial for offenses committed in February of this year when he was released on $10,000 bond.

Hall and Crawford were arrested with charges of trafficking crack cocaine. They were both jailed without bond.