Two Arrested in Rock Hill Attempted Murder Case

Police have apprehended two suspects for a recent attempted murder in Rock Hill.

The incident occurred at a BP gas station in the 1500 block of Albright Road in Rock Hill on Wednesday night. According to reports, the victim, who was identified as 21-year-old Jeremiah McClure, was inside his vehicle at the time of the attack. The victim had entered an altercation with the suspects, during which multiple shots were fired. Reports indicated that an infant was in the car with the two suspects at the time of the crime.

The victim was hit several times, and authorities found him in his vehicle just after 10:30 p.m. McClure was transported to a hospital where he continues to be treated for his injuries.

Police identified two suspects in the crime. 26-year-old Ricky Tyrone of York and 23-year-old Jasmine Lashawn Lindsay of Rock Hill were both arrested and taken to Rock Hill to be put in custody.

Dockery was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and Lindsay was charged with attempted murder as well as unlawful conduct toward a child.