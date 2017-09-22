Two Arrested, Two on the Run After Serial Trailer Thefts

Two people have been arrested and two more are wanted in connection to the theft of two trailers in Lincoln and Gaston Counties.

Police in Lincoln County were first alerted to the theft last week of a trailer that was located in the parking lot of a local church. The theft had occurred on September 12, and reports indicated that the trailer had been full of camping supplies.

Lincoln County Police were able to get descriptions of the vehicle that had been used to commit the crime. The white crew cab truck had been witnessed in a similar crime in Gaston County, and Gaston County Police were able to point Lincoln County Police to the residence of 47-year-old Willie Cox Jr. where they discovered the camping supplies. The trailer has not been discovered and police believe that it has been transported out of the state.

Police connected four people to the crime. Two of the suspects, 46-year-old Johnny Leon Jackson and 43-year-old Darren Dwayne Kelley were arrested after the incident. Jackson was charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. He is being held without bond in Lincoln County Jail.

Kelley was charged with two counts of felony larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods and property, and two counts of conspiring to the breaking and entering of a building to commit felony larceny. He is being held in Gaston County Jail under a $45,000 bond.

Police are now searching for two more suspects who are wanted in connection to the incident. These two suspects are Willie Cox Jr. and Michael Shane Moore.

Anyone with information on these two suspects or the case is asked to call Lincoln County Sherrif’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.