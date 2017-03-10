Two BB Gun Incidents in 24 Hours at CMS Schools

Parents and teachers are nervous after two incidents involving BB Guns occurred within 24 hours of each other.

The first incident occurred at Stoney Creek Elementary School. A fifth grader in the school was found in possession of a BB gun at the school. The BB gun was unloaded at the time. Police were contacted and the gun was confiscated.

In a second incident, a suspect fired a BB gun at a bus that was carrying three children. At approximately 3:30 in the afternoon, a bus driver contacted police after the bus had been hit with a BB pellet.

These two incidents happened just a month after another young student was struck in the face with a BB gun pellet, sustaining minor injuries.

Experts say that BB guns can be dangerous, especially at close range. Because the pellets are released by air pressure, the closer the range, the more dangerous the weapon can be. Experts also say that the exterior of BB guns looks very similar to a real gun.

Although no injuries occurred in the most recent two incidents, the schools are now on alert. CMS has not said whether additional security will be put in place after the two scares, or whether the student will be subject to any punishment for bringing the BB gun to school.