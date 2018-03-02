Two Charged After Dismembered Body Found in Lancaster County

Two people have been charged in connection to a homicide that occurred in Lancaster County.

Investigations began after the body of a man was found inside a home at 1838 High Point Circle in Lancaster. The dismembered body was identified as that of 18-year-old Austin Steele, who would have turned 19 today.

According to police, Steele had been shot in the neck several weeks ago. The young man died the next day from the wounds, but was not discovered by police until Thursday, when they received a tip and went to the home to find his remains.

Investigations led police to a married couple who lived with Steele in a mobile home behind the house where the body was discovered. 30-year-old Christopher Allen Holford was arrested on Friday and charged with murder. His wife, 19-year-old Nicole Faye Duncan was charged with helping to conceal the crime.

Police also found weapons in the mobile home including a broken sword, an axe, and knives. Authorities announced on Friday that Holford fired the shot that eventually killed Steele.

Holford is in custody at Lancaster Count Jail without bond.