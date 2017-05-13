Two Charlotte Men Arrested After Police Confiscate Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana

Two Charlotte men were arrested in York County, South Carolina, after police confiscated over 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

The drug bust occurred on Friday night in the late afternoon. According to police reports, two officers from the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on Exit 82 of two separate vehicles during rush hour traffic on Interstate 77. Police used drug dogs to search the vehicles and during the process discovered the bags of marijuana. Police reported that the drugs were valued at $100,000 on the streets.

The two men arrested were 27-year-old Miguel Angel Nieto and 25-year-old Francisco Antonio Rivas-Ortiz. They were transported to York County Jail where they are being held without bond on charges of trafficking more than 100 pounds of marijuana.