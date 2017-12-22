Two Children Shot in West Charlotte Shooting

Two children were injured in a shooting that occurred in west Charlotte.

The shooting occurred on Thursday morning at approximately 2:00 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the two boys, ages nine and 11, suffering from gunshot wounds. The two children, were rushed to the hospital after shots were fired into their apartment home in the Little Rock Apartments n the 5700 block of Leake Street. Six people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police reported that the nine-year-old received a gunshot wound to the arm, and the 11-year-old received wounds in the arm and the hip. Both children are expected to survive the ordeal, but they may be in the hospital through Christmas.

Initial investigations revealed that the shooting came from outside the apartment. Police are now offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the suspect in this crime. Police were in the area for some time after the crime interviewing witnesses and neighbors.

Neighbors say this is not the first time they have heard gunfire in the area, but the incident hits closer to home and has left many parents in the area terrified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.