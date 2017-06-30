Two Dead After Southwest Charlotte Accident

Two people have been confirmed dead after a accident in southwest Charlotte on Thursday.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Steele Creek and Westinghouse Commons Drive at around 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. According to police reports, the two vehicles involved were a Volkswagon and a tractor trailer.

As a result of the accident, a 32-year-old man was killed as well as a 14-year-old boy. Reports indicate that an 11-year-old girl was also injured in the accident and is now in critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, and are determining whether speed was a factor on the part of the Volkswagon. Police say that the tractor-trailer was not speeding at the time of the accident.