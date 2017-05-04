Two Dead in Murder-Suicide in Southeast Charlotte

Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in southeast Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Police received a call, and arrived at the scene which was in the 1800 block of Charleston Place. According to police, when they arrived at the apartment home, they found two people with gunshot wounds inside the apartment. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The individuals were identified as 31-year-old Byron Howington and 29-year-old Tiara Clark.

After investigating the scene, officers stated that they believe the shooting to have been a murder-suicide. According to reports, the two individuals had been in a relationship and were residing together at the residence at the time of the incident.

Investigations continue to take place as detectives attempt to unravel what occurred. They ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.