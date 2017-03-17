Two Dead, One Charged in North Charlotte Stabbing

Two people are dead and one is in custody after a stabbing that occurred early on Friday morning in North Charlotte.

In what police are calling a domestic incident, one man has been arrested and charged with the murder of two individuals who were stabbed to death on Friday morning. One of the victims, Yesenia Elena McMillon, 27, had previously been in a relationship with Shirly. The other victim, 25-year-old Deandre Terrell Olson, was also known by the suspect, but was not in a relationship with McMillon.

According to reports, Olson had gone to a neighbor’s house shortly after the incident to ask for help, saying that he had been stabbed. The neighbor called 911. Upon arrival at the scene, officials found Olson suffering from grievous stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital, but later died as a result of his wounds.

Upon searching the area, police found the second victim, McMillon, also suffering from stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene by MEDIC.

Meanwhile, the suspect, 30-year-old Corey Daniel Shirly, made a call shortly after 1:00 a.m. saying that he had just killed two people. Police arrived at Shirly’s location at an Exxon gas station in the 4100 block of Glenwood Drive and took him into custody. After interviewing him, police arrested him and charged him with two counts of murder.

The stabbings occurred in the 4500 block of Biesterfield Drive.

Officers say that investigations regarding case are still taking place and ask anyone with information to contact local police.