Two Different Lancaster County Shootings Result in Injuries

Police are investigating after two separate shootings occurred in Lancaster County, resulting in the injuries of two people.

The first shooting occurred in the southern part of Lancaster County outside of city limits. According to police, the shots were fired on Wednesday night at around 6:15 p.m. in the Kershaw area near Pleasant Plains Road. A deputy from Lancaster County saw a suspicious 2002 Kia Optima driving away from the scene shortly after the shots were fired. The deputy then followed the car which eventually stopped. Three male suspects ran from the vehicle, and a fourth man came from the vehicle towards police saying that he had been shot.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious wounds that are nevertheless not thought to be life-threatening.

Police responded to another shooting just two and a half hours later. The second shooting occurred close to Lancaster city limits. The shooting was reported at around 8:30 p.m. Police responded to 946 16th Street and discovered a victim suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim, who was described as a 29-year-old male but was not identified, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are now investigating both incidents. No arrests have yet been made, but police are confident that there were witnesses in the first case. In addition, police have already conducted interviews and are in the process of acquiring search warrants in connection to the second incident. In the meantime, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office as well as the Drug Task Force and State Law Enforcement Division are working on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 803-283-3388 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.