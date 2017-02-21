Two Gas Stations Robbed Overnight in Charlotte

Police are searching for at least two suspects after two separate gas stations were robbed overnight in Charlotte.

The two robberies occurred on Monday night. Both of them happened at knife point. The first one happened at Petro Express on 2200 South Tyron Street just after 11:00 p.m. The second robbery was at the Kangaroo Express on West Sugar Creek Road a little after 12:00 a.m. Money was stolen in both cases.

The suspects in this case are described by police as being two black men and holding knives at the time of the crime. Police have not yet arrested anyone in connection to the two robberies.