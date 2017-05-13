Two Injured After Shooting at Charlotte Hookah Lounge

Police are investigating after two individuals were shot outside a hookah lounge in east Charlotte on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Babylon Hookah Lounge which is located in the 3000 block of North Sharon Amity Road. According to police reports, the two victims, a man and a woman, had been leaving the hookah bar and were walking across the parking lot to their car when a fight broke out inside the lounge. The fight progressed to the outside of the bar where shots were fired. The two victims were struck by these gunshots, and then drove themselves to the hospital.

Police responded to the hospital to find the two victims who were being treated for wounds that are considered to be non-life-threatening. Police then arrived at the scene at the Babylon Hookah Lounge to investigate the cause of the fight and to try to identify suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.