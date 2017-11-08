Two Injured After Tuesday Night Shooting

Police are investigating after two people received gunshot wounds on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of Brookshire Boulevard following reports of gunfire. According to reports, two separate groups were involved in the shooting. During the incident, a car entered the parking area of Skye Mart and approached another group in the parking lot. A suspect in the vehicle began firing shots at the other group.

During the incident a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg with a bullet. The teenager initially attempted to flee the scene, but was later taken to Carolinas Medical Center by Medic for treatment of his wounds.

A second injury was reported that same evening. A 14-year-old male, who was reportedly suffering from gunshot injuries, arrived at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment. It is unclear at this time whether the second injury was a result of the same shooting.

According to reports, another vehicle in the parking lot of Skye Mart was struck with a bullet , but no further injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.