Two Injured After West Charlotte Gun Battle

Two people have been injured in a gun battle shooting that took place in west Charlotte.

Police are investigating the shooting which occurred at around 5:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of Reid Avenue. According to reports, two men had been involved in a gun battle at the intersection of Reid Avenue and Caronia Street. The two men fired shots at one another until one of the men was struck with a bullet in the torso.

During the incident, a woman was also struck in the leg with a bullet. Sources say that the man has sustained injuries that are life-threatening, and the woman sustained minor injuries. Both are being treated at Carolinas Medical Center.

Investigations are now taking place to determine the cause of the shooting as well as to determine if the two shooters knew each other.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.