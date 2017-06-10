Two Injured in Charlotte Gas Station Shooting

Police are investigating after a shooting that occurred at a gas station in Charlotte.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Police responded to a scene at the Exxon Station on Queen City Drive in the Freedom Division. According to reports, two groups were involved in an altercation at this location that police believed occurred as a result of a drug deal. Three people were located inside a Honda Accord when another group opened fire on them. The driver of the Honda fled the location. A chase began as the other vehicle sped behind the Honda.

The two vehicles chased one another to Gaston county, and more shots were fired from the vehicles during the chase. The driver of the Honda stopped at a Kangaroo Express at 6441 Wilkinson Boulevard, and police were called.

Gaston County EMS came to the scene in response to the injuries of two of the occupants of the Honda. According to reports, the two victims were injured in the course of the incident, and were suffering from gunshot wounds that were described as being life-threatening.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are interviewing the driver of the Honda, and conducting additional investigations. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 704-432-TIPS.