Two Injured in Early Morning Charlotte Shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting that took place in the early hours of Monday morning in south Charlotte.

The incident, which was reported as being an armed robbery, occurred in the 6500 block of Outer Bridge Lane near Providence Road. Police received the call reporting an armed robbery just after 3:15 a.m.

Officers reported to the scene to find two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. The two male victims were transported to Carolinas Medical Center where one of them is being treated for life-threatening wounds.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are now investigating the incident. No arrests have yet been made, but police are interviewing witnesses to the crime in order to piece together what occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.