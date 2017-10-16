Two Injured in East Charlotte Shooting

Two people are injured after a shooting that occurred in east Charlotte on Saturday night.

According to reports, the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Willie Worrell Drive near the intersection The Plaza and Eastway Drive just after 10:00 p.m.

Witnesses in the area reported that approximately four gunshots were heard overnight. Police arrived on the scene to find two male victims, ages 23 and 45, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Carolinas Medical Center. One of the victims is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

After initial investigations, police have determined that the shooting was in connection to an attempted home invasion. Police do not believe as of Monday that the suspect is known to the victims.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.