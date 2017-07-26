Two Injured in Lancaster County Shooting

Two people have been injured in a shooting that took place in Lancaster County on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Woodland Drive at approximately 9:00 p.m. Lancaster police were called to the area after reports of an armed robbery. After arriving at the scene, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. They reported that one of the victims was in critical condition. The wounds of the other victim were not life-threatening.

According to reports, the two men had been in the front yard of a home working on a vehicle when four men pulled up and tried to rob them. The incident escalated with the shooting.

Police are now searching for the four men who they say committed the crime. No suspects have been arrested yet, but police say that they have found a dark colored sedan that the suspects may have been driving at the time of the crime. The vehicle was parked on Pine Street which was near the crime scene and intersects Woodland Drive.

Further investigations are taking place, and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 803-289-6040.